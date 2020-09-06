Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by TCG Advisors LP

TCG Advisors LP increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.9% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 111,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,590,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $48.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,581.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,487. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,075.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,544.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,391.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

