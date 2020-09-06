Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.19% of Alleghany worth $13,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Y. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at $70,398,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,846,000 after buying an additional 99,834 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 55.5% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 198,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,929,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 102.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 27,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Road Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 753.7% during the second quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

NYSE:Y opened at $551.73 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $426.87 and a one year high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $538.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.62.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

