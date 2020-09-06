Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) PT Raised to $53.00 at Scotiabank

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.44.

ANCUF stock opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.40.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

