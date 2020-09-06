Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.59. 7,198,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,663,615. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

