AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the July 30th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $58.69 on Friday. AlarmCom has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 17.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AlarmCom from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AlarmCom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

In other AlarmCom news, Director Hugh Panero sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,171,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,844.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 101,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $6,871,037.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,402,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,099,433. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AlarmCom by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.