Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AKBA. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of AKBA opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.64% and a negative net margin of 113.35%. The company had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $54,073.28. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 75.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

