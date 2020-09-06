Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Short Interest Update

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 30th total of 9,200,000 shares. Approximately 17.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

AERI opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

AERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

