Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGLE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

