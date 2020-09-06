Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Now Covered by HSBC

Analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adyen to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Adyen alerts:

ADYEY stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43. Adyen has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $35.52.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.