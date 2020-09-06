Advisory Research Inc. Trims Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 114,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total value of $467,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 815 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,416,802 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $447.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

DPZ opened at $381.81 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.