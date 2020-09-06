Advisory Research Inc. Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 14.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 100.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,206.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,187.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,072.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,232.88.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

