Advisory Research Inc. Takes $589,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $683,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $192,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

Shares of FAST opened at $46.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.