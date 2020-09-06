Advisory Research Inc. Sells 4,743 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 17.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 424.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after acquiring an additional 50,026 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 122.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 123.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.36 and a beta of 1.56. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

