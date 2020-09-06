Advisory Research Inc. Sells 2,325 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $980,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

NYSE AXTA opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.17 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

