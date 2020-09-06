Advisory Research Inc. Sells 2,137 Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. FMR LLC raised its position in Myokardia by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,919,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,166,000 after purchasing an additional 933,147 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Myokardia by 48.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,524,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after buying an additional 500,462 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,640,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,535,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,723,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.70.

In other Myokardia news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 371 shares in the company, valued at $35,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total transaction of $469,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,077.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK opened at $113.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.20. Myokardia Inc has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $126.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.33.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. As a group, analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

