Advisory Research Inc. Raises Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Splunk by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Splunk by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,459 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Splunk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,495 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,421 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 45.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,809 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $1,194,979.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 3,154 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $564,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,913,046.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,825 shares of company stock valued at $16,817,730 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $200.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.54. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

