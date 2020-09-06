Advisory Research Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Quanterix worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 45,090 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Quanterix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.64 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28. Quanterix Corp has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other news, General Counsel John J. Fry sold 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $46,565.76. Also, SVP Mark T. Roskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,028 shares of company stock worth $1,663,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

