Advisory Research Inc. Purchases New Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in FMC by 3,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in FMC by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FMC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.35.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $108.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $112.53.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

