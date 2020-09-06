Advisory Research Inc. Makes New Investment in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $108.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.35.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

