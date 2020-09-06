Advisory Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,581 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CREE. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cree by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cree by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cree by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Roth Capital cut Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $60.77 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.