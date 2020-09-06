Advisory Research Inc. Invests $900,000 in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 21.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,665,000 after buying an additional 617,246 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 261.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,009,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,157 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after acquiring an additional 180,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 163.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 678,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $15,109,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

PGNY opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -23.42. Progyny Inc has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $27,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,287,522.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,836,275.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,830,895 shares of company stock valued at $50,026,571 in the last ninety days. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

