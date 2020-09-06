Advisory Research Inc. Has $872,000 Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.60 and its 200 day moving average is $115.53.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

