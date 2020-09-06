Advisory Research Inc. Has $815,000 Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,486,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,648,000 after buying an additional 641,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $157,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

