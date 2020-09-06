Advisory Research Inc. Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $844,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.0% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $138.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

