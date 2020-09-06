Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,992 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,554 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,807,969 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of SBUX opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

