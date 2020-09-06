Advisory Research Inc. Buys Shares of 629 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,232.88.

AZO opened at $1,206.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,187.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,072.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.