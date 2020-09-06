Advisory Research Inc. Buys 4,324 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Teradyne by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Teradyne by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.59.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $1,121,142.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $684,679.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,137 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,288 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

