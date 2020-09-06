Advisory Research Inc. Buys 312 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,140,484,000 after buying an additional 148,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,123,000 after buying an additional 399,048 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,079,030,000 after buying an additional 1,299,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after buying an additional 759,686 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.49.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $516.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $498.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.56. The company has a market cap of $227.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.