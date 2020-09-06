Advisory Research Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.73.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,776 shares of company stock worth $17,322,864. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $148.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,850.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.