Advisory Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,611 Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth $51,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a report on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Draftkings from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Shares of DKNG opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.32. Draftkings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). On average, research analysts predict that Draftkings Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $2,953,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,916,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

