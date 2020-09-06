Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 301 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4,671.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research stock opened at $333.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.87. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.84%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,037 shares of company stock worth $23,254,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

