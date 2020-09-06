Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 84.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,712,578 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $60,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,350,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $946,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.48.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.73. 3,826,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,724. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $220.84. The company has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.17.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.