Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 904,352 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 904,352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $40,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 26.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $57,000. AXA increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 28.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 808,041 shares of company stock worth $160,984,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $10.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.70. 14,282,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,977,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

