Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 691,488 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 691,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $166.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,324,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,978. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.58.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.