Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 449,492 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,657 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 449,492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $45,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,493 shares of company stock worth $8,452,640 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,024,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19. The firm has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.91.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

