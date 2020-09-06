Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 278,901 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 278,901 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $46,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Paypal during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 49.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $13.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,012,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,061. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $225.09 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,745 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.