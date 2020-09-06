Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610,383 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $31,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,490,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,630. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

