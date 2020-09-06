Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $50.44 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $50,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 172,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.04. 20,955,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,311,970. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

