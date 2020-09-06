Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $43.22 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,485,263 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $43,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nike by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,512,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Nike by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Nike by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nike by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $112.40. 5,157,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,532,533. The company has a market cap of $175.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $117.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

In other Nike news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $2,531,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $943,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

