Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,080 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kimberly Clark worth $30,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 35.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 341,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,287,000 after acquiring an additional 401,292 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $152.23. 1,589,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,158. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

