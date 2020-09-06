Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 514,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 636,303 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $30,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 515,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,690,000 after acquiring an additional 60,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 20,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,229. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

