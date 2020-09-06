Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 153,252 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,716 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 159.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,233 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $88,983,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 75.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,764,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $119,391,000 after buying an additional 760,900 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,060,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,721,038. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $123.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.87.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

