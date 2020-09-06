Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Update

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 44,790,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 30th total of 51,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,553,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,635 shares of company stock valued at $44,190,216 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $94.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.91.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.