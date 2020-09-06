Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Short Interest Down 12.2% in August

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 30th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $491.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $460.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $243.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,998,755 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 6,598.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $362,794,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Adobe by 94.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $707,710,000 after purchasing an additional 799,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Adobe by 70.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $806,703,000 after purchasing an additional 765,634 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

