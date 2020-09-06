Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $279,642.30 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $279,642.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sharon Benzeno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Sharon Benzeno sold 416 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $17,293.12.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Sharon Benzeno sold 7,187 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $287,480.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $320,539.14.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.60. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

