Adam Saunders Purchases 40,112 Shares of NGE Capital Ltd (ASX:NGE) Stock

NGE Capital Ltd (ASX:NGE) insider Adam Saunders purchased 40,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,858.24 ($14,898.74).
Adam Saunders also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 26th, Adam Saunders acquired 128,474 shares of NGE Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.52 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,678.01 ($47,627.15).
- On Monday, August 17th, Adam Saunders acquired 88,629 shares of NGE Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,757.65 ($31,969.75).
- On Monday, August 3rd, Adam Saunders acquired 16,905 shares of NGE Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,114.40 ($5,796.00).
About NGE Capital
