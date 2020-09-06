Adam Saunders Purchases 40,112 Shares of NGE Capital Ltd (ASX:NGE) Stock

NGE Capital Ltd (ASX:NGE) insider Adam Saunders purchased 40,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,858.24 ($14,898.74).

Adam Saunders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 26th, Adam Saunders acquired 128,474 shares of NGE Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.52 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,678.01 ($47,627.15).

On Monday, August 17th, Adam Saunders acquired 88,629 shares of NGE Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,757.65 ($31,969.75).

On Monday, August 3rd, Adam Saunders acquired 16,905 shares of NGE Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,114.40 ($5,796.00).

About NGE Capital

NGE Capital Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It invests in listed and unlisted securities. The company was formerly known as New Guinea Energy Limited and changed its name to NGE Capital Limited in June 2017. NGE Capital Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

