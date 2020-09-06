Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in August

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 30th total of 3,300,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Acushnet by 10,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.81. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acushnet will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Acushnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

