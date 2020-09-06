Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 385,700 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 30th total of 349,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACER shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Acer Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

ACER stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.70. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,667.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Joseph bought 14,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,997.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 202,142 shares of company stock valued at $707,497 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACER. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.