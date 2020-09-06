Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,588 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $59,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Accenture by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its stake in Accenture by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,192,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Accenture by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,864,000 after purchasing an additional 718,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Accenture by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,864,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $467,599,000 after purchasing an additional 503,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,466. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.16. The stock has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

