Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058,849 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,402 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $167,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,964 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 35.1% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,016 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,493 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,640 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $104.16. 5,024,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,328,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.91. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.